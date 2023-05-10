Senegal Thrash South Africa 5-0, Book World Cup Ticket

Senegal have progressed into the semi-finals of this year’s U-17 AFCON, after thrashing South Africa 5-0 in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

The win means Senegal have qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

An own goal by South Africa’s Waylon Renecke gave the West Africans the lead in the 35th minute.

In the 39th minute another own goal this time from Benjamin Wallace made it 2-0 before Mamadou Sadio added the third on 44 minutes.

Ten minutes into the second half Senegal went 4-0 up thanks to Amara Diouf.

And with 20 minutes left Diouf got his second of the game to make it 5-0.

Senegal will face the winner of Thursday’s quarter-final clash between Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final billed for Wednesday will see host Algeria take on Morocco.

