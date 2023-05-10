UCL: Inter Defeat City Rivals Milan 2-0 Away In First-Leg Tie

Inter have a commanding 2-0 first leg lead over City rivals AC Milan thanks to early Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan goals, in the Champions League semi-final first-leg game on Wednesday.

Both teams met three times already this season, with a win each in Serie A and Inter taking the Supercoppa Italiana 3-0 in January.

It took under eight minutes to break the deadlock, as Inter’s first corner found Edin Dzeko from six yards to hold off Davide Calabria in front of him and wrap a left leg around the defender to volley into the top corner.

Moments later it was 2-0, as Federico Dimarco burst down the left and rolled across for Henrikh Mkhitaryan through the middle.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward took a touch and waited for Mike Maignan to go down before blasting into the roof of the net.

It was nearly 3-0, after Hakan Calhanoglu’s thunderous strike from distance smashed against the upright and Mkhitaryan on the rebound forced a save out of Maignan.

The…