Why Ronaldo Is My Role Model -Martinelli

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, was his idol while growing up.

He made this known in an interview with Arsenal website, where he said that he used to watch Ronaldo a lot when he was growing up as a teenager.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the top young attackers in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

Speaking to the club’s media, the Brazilian said: “If you were talking about footballers, the person I looked up to was always Cristiano Ronaldo. I used to watch him a lot when I was growing up, I loved his style, but in life, my main inspirations for sure are my parents.

“Back when I was young and still now, they’re always there for me.

