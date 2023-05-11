2023 U-17 AFCON: Burkina Faso Can’t Stop Us – Golden Eaglets Star Michael

Golden Eaglets defender, Emmanuel Michael says the players are battle ready for their quarter-final clash against Burkina Faso.

Nduka Ugbade’s boys will take on the Burkinabes in a repeat of the WAFU B Championship final which they won 2-1.

The winner of this encounter will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Michael stated that the team’s ambition coming into the competition is to qualify

for the World Cup and they will give their best to achieve the objective.

“We have prepared well for this match and we are ready for the tie. We want to give our best as a good result will qualify us for the World Cup and this is our ambition,” the centre-back said during his interaction with the media on Wednesday.

The game will kick-off at 8pm Nigerian time.

