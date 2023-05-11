2023 U-17 AFCON: Burkina Faso Coach Wary Of ‘Tough Opponent’ Golden Eaglets

Burkina Faso head coach Brahima Traore has stressed on the importance of teamwork as his team prepares to take on Nigeria in the quarter- finals of the 2023 Africa U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers on Thursday.

Traore is expecting a difficult duel against the Golden Eaglets and said teamwork will be the crucial ingredient to take them through.

“We go into the match with calmness but the enthusiasm to do well and achieve qualification to the World Cup. But, I have insisted with the players that we have to play together as a team and not individually. We want to achieve collectively as a team,” the tactician said.

They face Nigeria once again, having come up against them in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualification tournament, with Nigeria winning 2-1.

But the coach expects a different match up altogether.

“Both teams have changed and most of the players who played…