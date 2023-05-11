2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Highly Motivated To Beat Burkina Faso – Ugbade

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade says the team will be hugely motivated for their 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations quarter final tie against Burkina Faso.

Victory in the game will earn Ugbade’s side a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

Read Also: Casino Tropez Sign Up Guide: Welcome Bonus, No Deposit Bonus, Registration

“This match will be important for us as it will qualify us for the World Cup. Burkina faso has a really good team and we have played against them before and we experienced a very difficult match. We expect it to be the same in the quarter final,” Ugbade was quoted by CAFonline.

The tactician adds; “My message before the match to the players is that these competitions are usually intense, and I told them we must have the will and play the match as it should, and stressed that winning makes us qualify for the World Cup.”

Ugbade’s side finished second in Group B, with the matches played in Constantine, and have recently relocated to Algiers where the…