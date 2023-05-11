2023 U-17 AFCON: Senegal’s Diouf Delighted To Break Osimhen’s Record

Senegal captain Amara Diouf broke Victor Osimhen’s scoring record at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Wednesday night.

His brace against South Africa in the quarter-finals in Algiers

took his tally to five in the tournament.

The Senegalese number 10 surpassed the record of four goals set by Nigeria’s Osimhen at the 2015 tournament in Niger, with two more games to play.

Bearing in mind Osimhen’s current exploits at his Italian club Napoli, Diouf says he is delighted to follow in the footsteps of such a successful player.

“It is always the right path if you follow the examples set by the best players in the competition. This is a massive thing for me and I am really delighted to break the record. It means a lot to me and hopefully, I can also follow his path of success,” Diouf said.

