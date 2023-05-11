AC Milan Vs Inter – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

AC Milan vs Inter – Following up on their last performance, AC Milan will be looking for a repeat of their 2-0 Serie A victory over Lazio. In that game, AC Milan had 52% of the possession, and three of their 10 shots on goal were successful.

Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernández scored for AC Milan in the 17th and 29th minutes, respectively. Lazio made eight attempts on goal, but none was successful.

Their most recent outcomes demonstrate how highly the AC Milan defence should be regarded. In their previous six games, AC Milan have only allowed four goals to go past their goalkeeper, showing that they haven’t offered much to the opposition.

Also Read: Ancelotti Insists Madrid Deserved Win Vs Man City At Santiago Bernabeu

Inter Milan enter the match riding a 2-0 Serie A victory against Roma in their previous game. Inter Milan had 50% of the possession in that…