Ambassador Ikurusi Charges Flying Eagles To Go For Glory

The Nigerian Ambassador to Argentina, His Excellency Mr. Philip Ikurusi has charged the Flying Eagles to not only evoke the spirit of their 1989 and 2005 predecessors, but to also go a step further by winning for Nigeria for the very first time the FIFA U20 World Cup trophy in Argentina this summer.

Mr. Ikurusi made the call when he visited the team’s camp at Howard Johnson Hotel & Resorts in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina on Tuesday evening.

The diplomat also advised the players to be focused and play as a unit, as success in football can only be achieved through team work.

“I am here to officially welcome you to Argentina, the host nation of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

“It is heartwarming that our dear nation will be among the 24 nations that will take part in this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup. It is also on record that we have played the final of this tournament on two occasions, in 1989 and 2005 and I believe this present set can surpass the record of your…