Awoniyi Is A Typical Striker —Nottingham Forest Star, Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has described Taiwo Awoniyi as a typical striker.

Gibbs-White said this while reacting to Awoniyi’s brace, in Forest’s 4-3 win against bottom club Southampton.

The brace took his tally to six in 24 appearances in the Premier League for Forest this season.

Also with the win against Southampton, Forest move out of the bottom three.

Speaking on Awoniyi’s impact in the game, Gibbs-White expressed delight that the Super Eagles striker two goals were deserved.

“He’s what you’d call a typical striker,” the midfielder was quoted on Forest’s website.

“If you give him chances in front of goal, he’s going to score, and that’s what he did.

“He had a bad injury and he’s worked so hard to come back so I’m absolutely delighted for him that he got his two goals which he deserved.”

Forest are in 16th place, just three points from the drop zone with three games left to play.

