Burkina Faso End Golden Eaglets’ World Cup Qualification Dreams

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have crashed out of this 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria after they lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The result means the Eaglets will not be at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Burkina Faso complete Africa’s representatives at the World Cup after Senegal, Mali and Morocco booked their tickets.

The Eaglets had the first big chance of the game on eight minutes but Abubakar Abdullahi’s superb effort from outside the box hit the cross bar.

Seven minutes later Charles Agada saw his attempt also come off the woodwork from six yards.

But in the 44th minute Burkina Faso went 1-0 up through Aboubakar Camara who pounced following a poor clearance by Tochukwu Ogboji.

The Eaglets came out fired up for the second half but could not break down a resolute Burkina Faso side.

In the 56th minute they doubled their lead as Camara converted from the penalty spot.

Abubakar then pulled a goal back for the Eaglets in the 68th minute which…