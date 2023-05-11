Excitement As 3rd Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament Holds In June

One of the most glamorous tournaments in the Nigerian scrabble calendar, the Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST) will manifest into it’s Trilogy when the third edition comes up in Lagos early next month.

Top players including continental, national and regional champions as well as other strong players across categories will clash with one another at the tournament from June 2-3.

Instructively, the EEAST has become a veritable arena for exciting competition among the players.

This edition according to the organisers will once again take the notch higher as the tournament has witnessed in every edition.

Last year at the “Sophomore” edition, the highly sought after tournament attained a new prestige as a specially crafted red Jacket was created and presented to the overall winner Enoch Nwali at a well-attended Gala Night at the Eko Hotel.

Nwali would go ahead to claim the 14th African Scrabble Championship (ASC) title.

The initiator, Emmanuel Egbele…