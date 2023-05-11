Game Against Nigeria Like A Final For Us

Burkina Faso midfielder Appolinaire Bougma has said Thursday’s quarter-final clash with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the U-17 AFCON would be like a final.

Burkina Faso and Nigeria would battle in the last eight game with a place in the semi-final as well as the U-17 World Cup ticket at stake.

The last time the two team met was in the final of the 2022 WAFU Zone B in Ghana which the Eaglets won 2-1.

Looking forward to the crucial fixture, Bougma admitted that they have respect for Nigeria but will do everything possible to win.

“This is like a final because whoever wins plays at the World Cup,” Bougma was quoted on CAF website.

“We will go into the match highly motivated and with our target of earning the qualification. We respect Nigeria as they are a good team but we will do everything to beat them.”

He says the motivation in the team is high, and the last victory against the defending champions Cameroon lifted their motivation and confidence heading into…