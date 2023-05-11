Juventus Vs Sevilla – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Juventus vs Sevilla – Juventus will be seeking another victory after defeating Atalanta 0-2 in Serie A. In that game, Juventus had 41% of the possession, and five of their 10 shots on goal were on target. Samuel Iling-Junior (56′) and Duan Vlahovi (90′) scored goals for Juventus. None of Atalanta’s 24 shots on goal was successful.

In five of the last six games involving Juventus, fewer than three goals per game were scored. According to the goal weighting for the period, Juventus scored six goals, while their opponents scored a total of five.

Sevilla will enter the match after defeating Espanyol in their previous game with a score of 3-2 in La Liga. Sevilla had 64% of the shots on goal and six of the 18 shots on target in the game.

Also Read: Allegri, Di Maria Target Europa Cup Final

Bryan Gil (22′), Lucas Ocampos (69′), and Pape Gueye (88′) scored the…