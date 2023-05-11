My Son Has Not Split From Georgina -Ronaldo’s Mum Clears Air

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has rubbished claims that his son and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are having issues in their relationship.

Reports claimed Ronaldo was “fed up” with the Spanish model and that they could be about to split up.

Georgina responded with a social media post that read: “The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it and the idiot believes it.”

Dolores Aveiro was asked about the situation during a shop opening in her native Madeira.

She replied: “It’s all lies.

“Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.*

