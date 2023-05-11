Osimhen Has No Competitor For African Footballer Of

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has insisted that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen deserved to be crowned the African Footballer of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old, who led Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years in midweek, continued his heroics against Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona Stadium where his club celebrated being crowned champions.

He scored the landmark goal in the 74th minute from the penalty spot for his 47th goal in the Italian league.

Osimhen’s most recent achievement is all the more impressive because he did so in fewer games than Weah, scoring 47 goals in 79 appearances than Weah, who held the record with 46 goals in 114 Serie A games.

With African players matching his unstoppable goal rush for Napoli, Akpoborie in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Nigerian international has no serious competition that will deny him from being crowned as Africa Footballer of the Year Award.

“Osimhen is our pride and I am happy with…