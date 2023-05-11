Tomori Laments AC Milan Defeat To Inter Milan

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has rued the Rossoneri’s 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League first leg on Wednesday, May 10 at the San Siro Stadium.

Edin Dzeko made it 1-0 for Inter in the eighth minute and Henrik Miktarayan doubled the lead three minutes later.

In an interview with BT Sport as quoted by dailymail.co.uk Tomori said hi s team played better in the second half of the encounter.

“With a team like Inter it’s always difficult, so to go two goals down so early it was tough,” Tomori said

“I think there was a bit of anxiety in the team and you can’t give them a millimetre. We are obviously disappointed we wanted to take a positive result into the second leg.

“In the second half we were better and with a bit more determination and anger we could have scored. We can’t dwell on it and we have to move on to the second leg.”

However former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels Inter Milan could have scored more goals.

“They…