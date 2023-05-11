Vinicius, De Bruyne Make Champions League Team Of The Week

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne were included in the UEFA Champions League team of the week after the semi-final first legs.

Vinicius scored for Los Blancos (the whites) and De Bruyne scored for City in their 1-1 draw on Tuesday, May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 on Wednesday, May 10 at the San Siro Stadium and all the other nine players in the team of the week play for the Nerazurri.

Edin Dzeko, Andre Onana, Denzel Dumfries, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were in the list revealed on the UEFA Champions League Twitter handle.

Vinicius has netted seven goals in 11 Champions League games this season while De Bruyne has scored twice in eight games.

Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17 at the Etihad while Inter will play the Rossoneri on Tuesday,…