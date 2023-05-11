Zar Casino Sign Up Guide 2023: Welcome Bonus, No Deposit Bonus and Free Coupons

Zar Casino Welcome Bonus
Zar Casino has one of the most competitive welcome bonuses in South Africa! It consists of a dual offer, which includes a free bonus and free spins. When you make your first deposit, you will receive a 200% match bonus of up to R30,000 free plus 30 free spins. To claim this bonus, you need to enter the bonus code ZARCASINO.
How to claim the Zar Casino welcome bonus
Here are the steps to claim the Zar Casino welcome offer:
- Create a new account at Zar Casino.
- Make a deposit of at least R55 into your account.
- Enter the bonus code ZARCASINO when making your deposit.
- The 200% match bonus up to R30,000 and 30 free spins on Big Game will be credited to your account automatically.
- To use your free spins, simply open the Big Game slot game.
- Make sure to fulfill the wagering requirements of 60x the bonus amount for the match bonus and 60x for the free spins.
- Once the wagering requirements are met, you can withdraw your winnings, which are subject to a…
Source: Complete Sports