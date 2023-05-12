BK8 Malaysia Exclusive Welcome Bonus 2023

New customers to BK8 Malaysia can choose between 3 welcome bonuses, a 100% bonus on sports, 50% casino and 100% slots. Each one has a maximum bonus amount of MYR300 and a minimum deposit of MYR50. 

Product Bonus Max. Bonus Turnover Validity Period Promo Code
Sports 100% MYR 300 12x 30 days [SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS]
Live Casino 50% MYR 300 25x [LIVE CASINO 50% WELCOME BONUS]
Slots 100% MYR 300 12x [SLOTS 100% WELCOME BONUS]

How to claim BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus

  • Once you’ve registered and deposited, go to [Transfer] page and select “Transfer”.
  • Enter the amount you would like to transfer from “Main Wallet” to the applicable [Provider] wallet.
  • Select the applicable [Promo Code] from the promo code dropdown menu.

BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus Key Terms

  • Only available for new Malaysian customers
  • To qualify, you must chose MYR as your preferred currency
  • Bonus funds will be credited to your chosen Provider Wallet, e.g. sports, live casino or slots after you have…



