BK8 Malaysia Exclusive Welcome Bonus 2023

New customers to BK8 Malaysia can choose between 3 welcome bonuses, a 100% bonus on sports, 50% casino and 100% slots. Each one has a maximum bonus amount of MYR300 and a minimum deposit of MYR50.

Product Bonus Max. Bonus Turnover Validity Period Promo Code Sports 100% MYR 300 12x 30 days [SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS] Live Casino 50% MYR 300 25x [LIVE CASINO 50% WELCOME BONUS] Slots 100% MYR 300 12x [SLOTS 100% WELCOME BONUS]

JOIN NOW

How to claim BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus

Once you’ve registered and deposited, go to [Transfer] page and select “Transfer”.

Enter the amount you would like to transfer from “Main Wallet” to the applicable [Provider] wallet.

Select the applicable [Promo Code] from the promo code dropdown menu.

BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus Key Terms