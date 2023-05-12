BK8 Malaysia Exclusive Welcome Bonus 2023

New customers to BK8 Malaysia can choose between 3 welcome bonuses, a 100% bonus on sports, 50% casino and 100% slots. Each one has a maximum bonus amount of MYR300 and a minimum deposit of MYR50.
|Product
|Bonus
|Max. Bonus
|Turnover
|Validity Period
|Promo Code
|Sports
|100%
|MYR 300
|12x
|30 days
|[SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS]
|Live Casino
|50%
|MYR 300
|25x
|[LIVE CASINO 50% WELCOME BONUS]
|Slots
|100%
|MYR 300
|12x
|[SLOTS 100% WELCOME BONUS]
JOIN NOW
How to claim BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus
- Once you’ve registered and deposited, go to [Transfer] page and select “Transfer”.
- Enter the amount you would like to transfer from “Main Wallet” to the applicable [Provider] wallet.
- Select the applicable [Promo Code] from the promo code dropdown menu.
BK8 Malaysia Welcome Bonus Key Terms
- Only available for new Malaysian customers
- To qualify, you must chose MYR as your preferred currency
- Bonus funds will be credited to your chosen Provider Wallet, e.g. sports, live casino or slots after you have…
Source: Complete Sports