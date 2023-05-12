Bonucci, Rabiot Reflect On Juventus Home Draw Vs Sevilla

Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci and midfielder Adrien Rabiot have reflected on their team’s 1-1 Europa League semi-final first-leg draw with Sevilla on Thursday, May 11 at the Allianz Stadium.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored first for Sevilla in the 26th minute and Federico Gatti equalised for Juventus in the 97th minute.

Bonucci said he’d have preferred to mark his landmark 500th game for Juventus with a win.

“The tie is played over 180 minutes, we knew we’d have some difficulties tonight, they’re a great team and we weren’t in good shape on the counter-attack,” Juventus.com quoted Bonucci as saying

“We had to make more use of the ball in the first half, but now we’ll go to Seville aware that we’ve already scored against them.

“My 500 appearances? I celebrate it, happy to have made Juve history. We scored an important equaliser, would have liked to celebrate with a victory…