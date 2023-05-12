Exclusive: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Burkina Faso Capitalise On Golden Eaglets’ Costly Errors -Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has blamed the Golden Eaglets ouster from the ongoing 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to the costly errors made by the players.

Recall that Nigeria lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the quarter finals of the tournament on Thursday.

The loss also means the team won’t qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida, who is unhappy with the elimination of the Golden Eaglets from the tournament, said that coach Nduka Ugbade has done his best for the team.

However, Babangida blamed the errors made by the players for their defeat against Burkina Faso.

“I feel so sad the Golden Eaglets won’t be part of the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Burkina Faso.

“It is a defeat that could have been avoided but for the costly errors made by the players, they paid dearly for it.

“For me, Ugbade has done his best and I don’t see any fault from him. It is pity we won’t be at the World Cup.”

