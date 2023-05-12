Flying Eagles To Play Colombia, Argentine Club In Friendly Games

Nigeria U-20 national team, Flying Eagles, are to play friendly matches against Argentine club Almirante Brown and Colombia’s U-20 side.

They will first take on Almirante Brown on Friday, May 12 before facing Colombia on Tuesday, May 16.

The games are in preparation for the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup set to take place in Argentina from May 20 to June 11.

The Flying Eagles have already landed in Argentina and are finalising their preparations for the tournament.

After the two friendlies, the flying Eagles will head to Mendoza where their Group games will take place.

The Flying Eagles have been placed in Group D alongside Italy, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The first game of the Flying Eagles is against the Dominican Republic on Sunday, May 21 at the Estadio Malvinas.

Nigeria finished runners up at Saudi ’89 and Holland 2005 FIFA U-20 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

