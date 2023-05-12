Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has charged the Golden Eaglets to go all out for victory against Burkina Faso in today’s 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in the quarter finals of the tournament.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal advised the Golden Eaglets not to be defensive in their approach against Burkina Faso.

“I seen a very entertaining encounter today between the Golden Eaglets and Burkina Faso.

” However, I urged the players to go all out for victory. This is a game that I am confident Nigeria will win.

“They must avoid been too defensive in their approach against Burkina Faso.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.