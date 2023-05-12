It Won’t Surprise Me If Osimhen Joins Chelsea –Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright says he won’t be surprise if Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen decided to join Premier League side, Chelsea.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been in outstanding form for the Italian side this season, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season helping Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

Napoli value Osimhen at more than £100m, and Wright says he ‘would not be surprised’ if Chelsea brought him to Stamford Bridge.

Wright said on his Ringer FC podcast: “I wonder where he’s going to end up? It wouldn’t surprise me if it was Chelsea. Chelsea are going to try and get him I think.”

