Klopp: Liverpool Can Attract Players Without Champions League Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is confident doubts about Champions League qualifying won’t hurt their market plans.

The Reds currently sit in fifth place and go to Leicester City on Monday night.

Klopp said, “When I talk to a player – if I’m allowed to talk to a player – we cannot say in the moment if we have Champions League football. So, if we re already talking, then it is already clear that he already knows about that situation.

“But it’s just a general thing. I think if you join a club, you reach something together with the club. It’s obvious we have to be part of the Champions League, fight for trophies and these kind of things. If you want to be part of that, you’re more than welcome. We cannot guarantee this year Champions League football.

“But all the rest is the same as before: a fantastic club with a really good football team – and a better one hopefully next year….