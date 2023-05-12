Ligue 1: Balogun Bags 19th League Goal In Reims’ Away Defeat

Folarin Balogun was on target for Stade De Reims who lost 2-1 away to 10-man Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.

It was Balogun’s 19th goal in 34 league appearances for Reims this season.

Reims have now won just one their last five games (four defeats).

After Lens were reduced to 10 men following Kevin Danso’s sending off on 19 minutes, Balogun broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after converting from the penalty spot.

But with five minutes left in the first half Lens equalised thanks to Przemyslaw Frankowski who also scored from a penalty.

And in the 55th minute Seko Fofana got on the score sheet to put Lens 2-1 ahead.

The defeat leaves Reims in 10th place on 50 points in the league table.

