Muhtar:Eaglets Crashing Out Of U-17 AFCON Was Disastrous

Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Abba Muhtar has expressed his disappointment in the inability of Nigeria’s U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets to qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup even as he described it as a monumental disaster, Completesports.com reports exclusively

Muhtar who is also a member of the NFF Three-member National Teams Advisory Committee, set up in October 2022 by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau told Completedports.com in Abuja that there won’t be a second chance for the technical crew to try again since they failed to live up to expectation.

“It is disappointing and a disaster of national magnitude that our revered Golden Eaglets who have won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup five times failed to qualify from the U-17 AFCON losing to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals. It’s disastrous and we cannot allow recent poor outings at the continental level to persist. The coaches just have to give way to others to try,” Muhtar told…