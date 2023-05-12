Silva: I Would Love To See Neymar Join Arsenal, Not Newcastle

Former Arsenal midfielder, Gilberto Silva has advised PSG star, Neymar Jr. to join Arsenal instead of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United, who might make it to the Champions League next season, are in the front of clubs queuing up for the Brazilians’ signature.

Neymar, according to reports in France, wants to leave PSG, especially now the fans have made it clear they do not want his services for the club anymore.

And former Arsenal defensive midfielder, Silva wants his compatriot to join his former club rather than Newcastle United this summer.

Parisians fans recently gathered at the residence of the forward, shouting ‘Neymar get lost’. He has been sidelined with a season-ending ankle injury since March.

Silva told Casino. “The last few weeks at PSG have been very strange for Neymar. Seeing people go to his house; I don’t agree with this, fans are not allowed to go to a player’s house to protest.

“I would love to see him at Arsenal instead of Newcastle because I love the…