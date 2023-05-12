Silva Wants To Leave Chelsea And Return To Brazil

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva, is reportedly pushing to have his contract at the club ripped off to rejoin his childhood club in Brazil this summer.

Since moving to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020, Silva has been a vital member of the Blues. The 38-year-old veteran has been a pillar of the central defence.

Silva signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea in February. The deal was sealed before Graham Potter’s departure which is going to be valid through June 2024.

Silva is allegedly regretting his decision to devote his future to the club because of the turbulent events that have occurred at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to Globo Esporte as reported by Mirror, Silva is eager to terminate his contract with Chelsea at the end of the current campaign to rejoin his old club Fluminense in the twilight of his career.

