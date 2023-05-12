Ugbade Hails Players Despite Defeat To Burkina Faso

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade has said his players gave their all and does not fault them following their 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the quarter-final fixture of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s hope of a third title and qualification to the FIFA World Cup was thwarted following the defeat, and Ugbade has now been left to pick the pieces of their broken hearts.

“The players are disappointed of course because they are young but we must support them because they need to continue their careers. We should work on their development because I believe that some of these players will eventually move to the senior national team,” the tactician said after the defeat to Burkina Faso.

He adds; “I am happy with the performance of our players and in such competitions, even if you lose, you gain something by developing the players for the future.”

Looking back at the defeat to…