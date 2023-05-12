We Committed Lots Of Mistakes Against Burkina Faso

Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Richard Odoh has attributed the team’s ouster from the U-17 AFCON in the hands of Burkina Faso to mistakes.

In Thursday’s quarter-finals the Eaglets lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso to exit this year’s edition.

Abukabar Abdullahi reduced the deficit on 68 minutes after Burkina Faso raced to a 2-0 lead.

But it was not enough to as the Burkinabes held on to progress into the semi-finals where they will face Senegal.

Speaking after the disappointment of crashing out of the competition, Odoh explained that the Eaglets did everything possible to get back into the game but paid dearly for their first half errors.

“We did a lot of mistakes in the first half but we tried to comeback stronger in the second half but the chance didn’t come,” he said on Brila FM.

“God knows the best for each of us right here and believe we will do our best in the next level where we are…