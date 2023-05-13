Balogun Released By Championship Club QPR

Super Eagles defender Leon Balgoun has been released by Sky Bet Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers after one season at the London club.

Balogun arrived Loftus Road in the summer as a free agent after ending his stint with Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.

The centre-back featured for QPR in his first months at the club but later had a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old made 21 appearances at Loftus Road but has been deemed surplus to requirements by current gaffer Gareth Ainsworth.

Balogun is expected to join a new club this summer.

Luke Amos, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens and Ody Alfa are the other players released by QPR.

