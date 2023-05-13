Flying Eagles Beat Second Division Club In Friendly Game

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated Argentine second division side Club Almirante Brown 3-2 in a friendly game in Buenos Aires, Completesports.com reports.

The tuneup game, which is part of the Flying Eagles’ preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, was played on Friday night.

Salim Fago, Emmanuel Umeh and Tochukwu Nnadi were the scorers for Ladan Bosso side.

The team will play Colombia U-20 side in another friendly billed for Tuesday, May 16.

After the friendly game with Colombia, the Flying Eagles will depart Buenos Aires for Mendoza where they will play their Group D games.

Also Read: After Beating Nigeria Our Target Now Is The Trophy —Burkina Faso MOTM Winner Vs Golden Eaglets

Their first game of the tournament will be against debutant Dominican Republic on Sunday, May 21.

They will take on Italy on May 24 before ending the group phase against Brazil three days later.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…