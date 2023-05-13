Forest Draw 2-2 At Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Taiwo Awoniyi netted another brace as Nottingham Forest held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Last week Monday Awoniyi also bagged a brace in Forest’s 4-3 home win against Southampton.

The Super Eagles striker has taken his tally in the league to eight.

Also on the double in the game at Stanford Bridge was Raheem Sterling.

Awoniyi opened scoring in the 13th minute after getting on the end of Renan Lodi’s cross to head Forest in front.

In the 51st minute Chelsea equalised as Trevoh Chalobah’s pass found Sterling in the centre of the box and his finish took a deflection on its way into the net.

Sterling then completed the comeback to put Chelsea 2-1 ahead in the 58th minutes.

But on 62 minutes Awoniyi got his second of the game to make it 2-2.

The result leaves Forest (on 34 points) in 16th place with two games left to play while Chelsea are 11th on the league table.

