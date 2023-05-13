Ighalo Helps Al-Hilal Win 10th Saudi King’s Cup Title

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo became a Saudi King’s Cup winner after helping Al-Hilal overcome Al Wehda on penalty shootout win.

Al-Hilal won 7-6 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

Ighalo was introduced into the game before the start of the second half and missed his own spot kick during the shootout.

The last time Al-Hilal won the Saudi King’s Cup title was in 2020.

They are second most successful team (10 titles) behind Al-Ahli (13 titles) in the history of the competition.

Ighalo scored two goals in four appearances in the Cup competition this season.

