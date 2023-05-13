Kashim Shettima, Sports, And Boko Haram, An Encounter

I know Kashim Shettima, the Vice-President elect of Nigeria, but not well enough to say much about him beyond my single physical encounter with the man, and a few telephone calls later, in the course of a story that must be told, not for any political reasons, but because it will throw a little light on the persona of the man.

In the year 2004, I attended a United Nations ‘Millennium Development Goals’ program that led me into the project of Sport as a tool for the eradication of illiteracy in the world. It was an audacious concept lodged in a new special unit in the UN. I do not know if the unit still exists, but I loved it, believed in it, and since made its object a mission in my life.

Obiageli Ezekwesili was the Minister of Education. She revealed a startling statistic that Nigeria was harbouring the largest concentration of illiterates and out-of-school children in the world. Her conservative figure then was above 20 million children. It could have been a lot more than…