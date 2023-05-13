Lawali Makes U-17 AFCON Team Of The Group Stage

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets defender Yahaya Lawali has been included in the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Group Stage.

The Team of the Group Stage was unveiled by the Tournament’s Technical Study Group (TGI) and published on CAF’s U-17 AFCON Twitter handle on Saturday.

Lawali won the Man of the Match Award twice for his performances during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia and the 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

According to Cafonline.com, Lawali was included in the Team of the Group stage alongside Amara Diouf (Senegal), Bourama Kone (Mali), Lassina Traore (Burkina Faso), Fallou Diouf (Senegal), (Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal), Abig Wumba Nati (Congo) Adam Chakir (Morocco), Angel Martial Tia (Mali), Souleymane Alio (Burkina Faso) and Mamadou Dumbia (Mali).

Senegal’s coach Saliou Dia Serigne was the coach of the Group stage.

The Golden Eaglets were knocked out in quarter-final stage of the tournament by Burkina Faso with a 2-1 scoreline on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela…