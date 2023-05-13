Messi To Start For PSG Vs. AC Ajaccio –Galtier

PSG star Lionel Messi will return and start for the French side in Ligue 1 on Saturday against Ajaccio.

Their boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Messi has been displaying the right attitude in training.

Messi was suspended for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship duties despite a planned day off for the squad being cancelled by PSG.

Galtier stated that given Messi’s suspension for breaching club rules was lifted, he is free to train and play for the remainder of the campaign.

“Leo Messi will start tomorrow,” Galtier confirmed during Friday’s press conference of the Argentine World Cup winner, who is a free agent in the summer.

“He was training at very good level, his attitude was perfect.”

