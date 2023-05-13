Nigerian- Born Forward Sule Signs Pro Contract With West Brom

Nigerian-born youngster Eseosa Sule has penned his first professional contract with West Bromwich Albion to keep him at the club until June 2025.

The Glasgow-born forward made the move to England from reigning Scottish champions Celtic, ending a ten-year association with the Hoops after first joining them as a six-year-old.

Having initially agreed scholarship terms with Albion in January 2023, the young hopeful turned pro on his 17th birthday (April 1) and has already shown glimpses of his ability in Leigh Downing’s Under-18s and, more recently, Richard Beale’s PL2 side.

Sule produced this thunderous finish to help the Baggies’ U21s to a final day win over Leeds United at the end of April, and the Scot will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy attackers Jovan Malcolm and Mo Faal in making the transition into senior football during his time in B71.

