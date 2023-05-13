NUGA Concludes Trials For World University Games

The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) trials for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China, have successfully concluded after three days of intense competition from May 8th to May 11th, 2023.

The trials saw Nigerian students compete in athletics, badminton, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and tennis for a place to represent Nigeria on the world stage.



The athletics and judo events were held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, while badminton, taekwondo, and table tennis took place at the indoor sports hall at the University of Benin, and judo and athletics at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

One of the highlights of the trials was the women’s 100-meter race, where Asemota Marvelous of Benson Idahosa University finished first in a time of 11.4, while Victory Owhovoriole of the University of Port Harcourt came in second in 11.5.

The men’s final was also highly competitive, with Musa Kola-Nurain of the University of Ilorin finishing in…