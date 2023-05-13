Olise Makes EPL History Palace’s Home Win Vs Bournemouth

Michael Olise made Premier League history for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win against Bournemouth, in Saturday’s fixture.

Palace returned to winning ways in the league after suffering a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Olise provided the assist for Palace second goal scored by Eberechi Eze, who bagged a brace in the win against Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has become the first player to record 10 assists in a single Premier League season for Palace.

He has now surpassed Wayne Routledge in 2004-05 and Wilfried Zaha in 2016-17.

Saturday’s win means Palace are in 12th place on 43 points on the log.

