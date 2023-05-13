“PARIPESA BET REAL!!!” – Betting Legend Grand Winner Speaks

The grand winner in the quarterly betting legend promo of Nigeria’s biggest sports betting company PARIPESA, Mr. Lawal (Last name withheld) has disclosed that the betting platform is real.

Mr. Lawal disclosed this during the event for the awarding of prizes to winners in the January to March betting legend promo otherwise known as the leader board promo.

Mr. Lawal who won the grand prize of a Lenovo Ideapad V14 laptop computer from Lagos further revealed that he has been playing on the PARIPESA platform for about two years and what he likes on the platform are the huge bonuses and giveaways.

“At first when I got the call from the PARIPESA team that I won a Lenovo laptop I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a prank, until I got the call the second time that was when I decided to try and I saw that the prizes and the company is real.” Mr. Lawal added.

Other top prize winners who won Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphones are: Mr. Oche (Last name withheld) from Makurdi, Mr….