‘We Stuck To Our Game Plan Against Chelsea’

Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper says his team stuck to the game plan brilliantly in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Raheem Sterling scored a brace each in the encounter.

Cooper was pleased with a draw against the Blues.

Read Also: Premier League: Awoniyi Named Man Of The Match In Nottingham Forest’s Draw At Chelsea

“We carved out the goals and worked hard for them and then gave away two goals,” standard.co.uk quoted Cooper as saying

“We scored two away from home, we’re scoring goals away from home and the guys stuck to the game plan brilliantly. Some positives to take out of it.

“A lot of the betting would have been for us to get nothing and we got something. We’re playing Chelsea way from home, it is our first season back in the Premier League.”

Forest are 16th in the Premier League table having accumulated 34 points after 36 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…