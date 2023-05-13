‘We Want To Finish La Liga Strongly’ –Ancelotti Speaks Ahe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his team is in good shape as they prepare for a Laliga clash against Getafe on Saturday, May 13 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos (the whites) are 11 points adrift of Barcelona as the league heads into the final stages.

Ancelotti says Real Madrid want to finish Laliga strongly.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“We have some doubts over some players who picked up knocks on Tuesday’s game and still haven’t recovered fully like Benzema, Alaba, Rodrygo, Mendy and Ceballos are coming back, they’re 100% now. The team is in good shape, motivated and hungry to win.”

“We’re very excited and motivated because it is a key part of the season. We want to finish Laliga strongly and then try to make the Champions League final.”

Real Madrid are currently third in the Laliga standings with 68 points from 33 games.

They will face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, May 17…