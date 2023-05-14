Arsenal Title Hopes In Tatters After Defeat To Brighton

Arsenal Premier League title hopes suffered a fatal blow following a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

With Manchester City defeating Everton 3-0 at the Goodison Park earlier in the day, the Gunners were under pressure to keep their title hopes alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side however faltered as Brighton delivered a brilliant performance.

Julio Enciso netted the opening goal six minutes after the break nodding home Pervis Estupinan’s cross from just yards

out after being left unmarked by Jakub Kiwior.

The visitors took total control of the game afterwards with Arteta booked for dissent as he grew increasingly frustrated.

Deniz Undav punished former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard’s loose pass by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale four minutes from time.

Estupinan then added the third deep into stoppage time.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…