Arsenal Vs Brighton – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Following a 0-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park last week, Arsenal will be looking for another win.

In that game, Arsenal had 46% of the possession and two of their ten shots on goal were on target. Martin Odegaard scored the goal for Arsenal (14′).

Newcastle United, on the other hand, made twelve attempts at goal, with none of them finding the back of the net. Newcastle United’s own goal scorer was Fabian Schar (71′).

Also Read: Ighalo Helps Al-Hilal Win 10th Saudi King’s Cup Title

In their last six games, Arsenal have been on a consistent scoring streak, scoring on every shot they have attempted. They have accrued 13 in that period while also giving up a total of 12.

Arsenal had gone undefeated in their last six home league games entering this contest. Brighton and their visiting supporters will be…