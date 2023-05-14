Awoniyi Lauds Forest Teamwork, Togetherness After Draw Against Chelsea

Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed how Nottingham Forest earned a valuable point against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees held Frank Lampard’s men to a 2-2 draw with Awoniyi netting a brace.

Speaking after the game, Forest’s number nine explained how they went to Stamford Bridge with a plan and saw it through just as they had hoped.

It was a good game,” Awoniyi told Premier League Productions.

Read Also:Olise Makes Premier League History In Crystal Palace’s Home Win Vs Bournemouth

“Obviously we know how good they are as a team and we came here with the spirit and togetherness, and we had a plan and it worked. Unfortunately we didn’t get the three points.

“The most important thing was to get the goals and that brought us into the game. Many times we sat off but that’s the game plan and that’s what we did. It helped us as a team and individually to earn the draw today.

“Obviously when they score those two quick goals, you feel…