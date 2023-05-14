Barcelona Beat Espanyol To Claim First LaLiga Title In Four Years

Barcelona have won the LaLiga title for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign after beating local rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

The win took Xavi Hernandez’s side 14 points clear of Real Madrid in second and 16 ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid with four games of the season remaining.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice on 11 and 40 minutes with Alejandro Balde (20 minutes) and Jules Kounde (53 minutes) also on the scoresheet.

Javi Puado (73) and Joselu (90+2) pulled two goals back for Espanyol.

Also Read: Okocha: I Turned Down Offers From Some Big Clubs Because Of Wage Issues

It is Barcelona’s 27th league title win – only Real Madrid have more titles (35).

Espanyol stay 19th and are four points from safety after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Barcelona will have the opportunity to celebrate winning the LaLiga title in front of their own fans next Saturday when they take on Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved….