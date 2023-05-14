Everton Vs Man City Will Be Difficult Game –Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola believes that the Premier League clash between his side and Everton on Sunday, May 14 at Goodison Park will be a difficult game.

City have a narrow lead over Arsenal as the Premier League season heads into the concluding weeks.

Guardiola reckons that the Toffees have gathered momentum following their 5-1 win over Brighton on Monday, May 8 at the Falmer Stadium.

“Goodison Park during my six years here has been so difficult,” Mancity.com quoted Guardiola as saying

“For the environment and now for the momentum (they have). Sean Dyche is a good trainer of his team. It is also difficult because it’s between Champions League games, but my thoughts are just on Everton, no more than that, so we just have to focus on this game.

“Everything can happen. Everton score the first goal against Brighton and get an incredible result. Defensive structure they have at Everton is really good. Everything can happen in a football game.”

